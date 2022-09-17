Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,996,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,099,641 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,009,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $149,177,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $128,190,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,112,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,155,000 after purchasing an additional 845,924 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,166.6% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 513,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,483,000 after purchasing an additional 473,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,537,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,056,000 after purchasing an additional 459,736 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $102.95 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.63 and a 52 week high of $115.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.52.

