Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Stock Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,870,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 208,409 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Dover were worth $764,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DOV. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Dover by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 175,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,942,000 after buying an additional 104,266 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Dover by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Dover by 417.2% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 71,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,990,000 after buying an additional 57,698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Dover Stock Performance

Shares of Dover stock opened at $120.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.39. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $116.66 and a 52 week high of $184.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.97.

Dover Increases Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Dover had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Dover from $176.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Dover from $135.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Dover to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Dover from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.17.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

