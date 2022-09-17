Bank of America Corp DE Sells 1,357,889 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,184,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,357,889 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $773,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Taconic Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 11.8% during the first quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,417,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,332,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 4.3% during the first quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 56,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 923.2% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 3.9% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,404,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,440,000 after purchasing an additional 91,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 18.3% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 28,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $33.42 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.67. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.23 and a 1-year high of $35.69. The company has a market cap of $32.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.96.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.58%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VICI shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on VICI Properties from $33.50 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.45.

About VICI Properties

(Get Rating)

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.