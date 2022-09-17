Bank of America Corp DE Sells 1,361,811 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,700,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,361,811 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.13% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $782,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,520,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,810,000 after purchasing an additional 266,861 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,188,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,625,000 after purchasing an additional 638,786 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,035,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,189,000 after purchasing an additional 303,908 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,857,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,213,000 after purchasing an additional 180,736 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth about $22,149,000.

Invesco Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $12.22 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $11.93 and a 12-month high of $15.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.76.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

