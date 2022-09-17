Bank of America Corp DE Sells 229,055 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,241,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 229,055 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.08% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $829,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWO. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 25,693.5% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,230,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217,856 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $196,373,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 160.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 984,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,790,000 after buying an additional 606,281 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,150,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 174.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 302,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,388,000 after buying an additional 192,447 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO opened at $221.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.08. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $192.88 and a fifty-two week high of $329.88.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

