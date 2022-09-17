Bank of America Corp DE Sells 523,076 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,109,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 523,076 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,092,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.2% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 8,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 960.0% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.3% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 262,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,109,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 23.6% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $189.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $191.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.85. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $171.96 and a 52-week high of $218.99.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 17.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 20.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CB shares. Citigroup started coverage on Chubb in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.83.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total value of $5,000,037.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 594,671 shares in the company, valued at $115,282,920.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chubb

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.