Bank of America Lowers FedEx (NYSE:FDX) to Neutral

Bank of America downgraded shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $186.00 price target on the shipping service provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $275.00.

FDX has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays set a $320.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered FedEx from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $258.00 to $214.00 in a report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price target on FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $320.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $255.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $245.04.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $161.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. FedEx has a 1 year low of $155.00 and a 1 year high of $266.79. The firm has a market cap of $41.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.21.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx will post 23.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 32.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total value of $2,838,809.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,664,178.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total transaction of $2,838,809.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at $12,664,178.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 7,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total transaction of $1,692,331.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,870.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,810 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,898. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in FedEx by 121.6% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at $29,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 206.7% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Stories

