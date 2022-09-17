Barclays Boosts Relx (NYSE:RELX) Price Target to GBX 2,785

Relx (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Barclays from GBX 2,650 ($32.02) to GBX 2,785 ($33.65) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on RELX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Relx from GBX 2,750 ($33.23) to GBX 2,860 ($34.56) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Relx from GBX 2,650 ($32.02) to GBX 2,805 ($33.89) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Relx in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Relx from GBX 2,670 ($32.26) to GBX 2,800 ($33.83) in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Relx from GBX 2,615 ($31.60) to GBX 2,700 ($32.62) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $2,790.00.
Shares of NYSE:RELX opened at $25.41 on Friday. Relx has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $32.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.45.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Relx by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 90,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 21,164 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Relx by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,011,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,451,000 after buying an additional 47,466 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Relx by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 697,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,734,000 after buying an additional 54,123 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Relx by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Relx by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,432,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $372,187,000 after buying an additional 231,578 shares in the last quarter. 3.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.
