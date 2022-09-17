Barclays Lowers Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Price Target to $57.00

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Newmont from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Fundamental Research reduced their target price on Newmont from $79.52 to $63.91 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Newmont from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Newmont from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Newmont from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.94.

NEM stock opened at $43.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.82. Newmont has a 1 year low of $40.27 and a 1 year high of $86.37. The firm has a market cap of $34.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.15 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.83.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.14). Newmont had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Newmont will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 222.22%.

In other news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,431,095. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,431,095. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $178,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,617 shares in the company, valued at $3,840,188.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $2,081,920. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEM. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 182.0% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 32,070,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,547,688,000 after acquiring an additional 20,699,677 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter worth $489,639,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 16.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,859,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,602,709,000 after buying an additional 3,819,167 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 103.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,489,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,749,000 after buying an additional 2,281,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 70.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,305,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,040,000 after buying an additional 1,781,294 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

