Barclays Lowers Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Price Target to 110.00

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from 125.00 to 110.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, HSBC cut Telenor ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 8th.

Telenor ASA Stock Down 2.7 %

TELNY opened at $10.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.68 and a 200-day moving average of $13.19. The company has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.42. Telenor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Telenor ASA Company Profile

Telenor ASA ( OTCMKTS:TELNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 38.82%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Telenor ASA will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

