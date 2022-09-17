Barclays Trims Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Target Price to GBX 120

Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from GBX 140 ($1.69) to GBX 120 ($1.45) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 168 ($2.03) to GBX 165 ($1.99) in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 155 ($1.87) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 146 ($1.76) to GBX 143 ($1.73) in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $158.00.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Vodafone Group Public Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD opened at $12.48 on Friday. Vodafone Group Public has a 12 month low of $12.34 and a 12 month high of $19.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Institutional Trading of Vodafone Group Public

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kenfarb & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group Public in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group Public in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group Public in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group Public in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.