Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,183 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,538 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $10,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Baxter International by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,719,597 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $746,523,000 after buying an additional 540,182 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Baxter International by 2,202.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,650,719 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $128,029,000 after buying an additional 1,579,029 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Baxter International by 3.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,496,291 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $116,022,000 after buying an additional 44,164 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Baxter International by 11.1% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,117,566 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $86,656,000 after purchasing an additional 112,051 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in Baxter International by 21.3% during the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,087,095 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $84,293,000 after purchasing an additional 191,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Baxter International from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Baxter International from $86.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baxter International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.69.

Baxter International Stock Performance

Shares of Baxter International stock opened at $58.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.60. Baxter International Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.45 and a 52 week high of $89.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.41.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.87. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.00%.

About Baxter International

(Get Rating)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.