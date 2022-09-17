Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) PT Raised to $22.00

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Beauty Health from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Beauty Health from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Beauty Health from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Beauty Health from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Beauty Health from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of SKIN opened at $11.98 on Friday. Beauty Health has a 1-year low of $9.94 and a 1-year high of $30.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 11.44, a quick ratio of 10.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi acquired a new stake in Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $332,000. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in Beauty Health by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,164,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,974,000 after buying an additional 163,375 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Beauty Health by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 12,702 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.

