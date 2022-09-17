Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Stock Price Up 8.3%

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 8.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.70 and last traded at $12.70. 14,732 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,321,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on SKIN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Beauty Health from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Beauty Health from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Beauty Health from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Beauty Health from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Beauty Health Stock Down 4.7 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.88. The company has a current ratio of 11.44, a quick ratio of 10.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Institutional Trading of Beauty Health

About Beauty Health

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi purchased a new position in Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in Beauty Health by 16.3% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,164,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,974,000 after acquiring an additional 163,375 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Beauty Health by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 12,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.

