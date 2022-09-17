Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Stock Price Up 8.3%

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 8.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.70 and last traded at $12.70. 14,732 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,321,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.73.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently commented on SKIN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Beauty Health from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Beauty Health from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Beauty Health from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Beauty Health from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.
Beauty Health Stock Down 4.7 %
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.88. The company has a current ratio of 11.44, a quick ratio of 10.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.
Institutional Trading of Beauty Health
About Beauty Health
The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.
Featured Stories
