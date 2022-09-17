B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Director Sells $286,657.50 in Stock

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) Director Alfred Poe sold 13,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $286,657.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,584.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

B&G Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BGS opened at $19.00 on Friday. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $34.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $479.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.51 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

B&G Foods Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On B&G Foods

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.00%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 322.03%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in B&G Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in B&G Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in B&G Foods by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in B&G Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on BGS. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of B&G Foods to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.67.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

