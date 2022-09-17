Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) EVP Ann Powell Sells 25,000 Shares

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $1,768,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,571,177. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

BMY stock opened at $71.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $152.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $53.22 and a 12-month high of $80.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.96.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bristol-Myers Squibb

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.76%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 42,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 8,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 10,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 4,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 376.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 51,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 40,390 shares in the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Raymond James cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.36.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.