Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target to $750.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $700.00 to $750.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on REGN. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $718.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Evercore ISI set a $635.00 price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 20th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $630.00 to $756.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $740.00 to $925.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $625.00 to $851.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $746.33.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

REGN opened at $710.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.29. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $538.01 and a 1 year high of $754.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 4.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $616.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $638.45.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.94 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 39.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $27.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 36.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 10,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.29, for a total transaction of $6,494,344.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,436,706.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 10,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.29, for a total value of $6,494,344.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,436,706.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.76, for a total value of $646,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,545,957.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,740 shares of company stock valued at $35,478,694. 8.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 800.0% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 220.0% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

