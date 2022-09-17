Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 32,309 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 923,920 shares.The stock last traded at $18.51 and had previously closed at $18.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Canada Goose to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$48.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.40.

Canada Goose Stock Down 3.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canada Goose

Canada Goose ( NYSE:GOOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. Canada Goose had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The company had revenue of $54.77 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Canada Goose by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 27,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Canada Goose by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 26,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Canada Goose by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 246,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,122,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Canada Goose by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Canada Goose by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. 44.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

