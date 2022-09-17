Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Director Sells C$366,412.50 in Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.28, for a total value of C$366,412.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,664,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$121,975,643.39.

Stephen W. Laut also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 14th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.59, for a total value of C$372,937.50.

On Monday, August 29th, Stephen W. Laut sold 280 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$75.40, for a total value of C$21,112.00.

On Thursday, August 25th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.35, for a total value of C$371,750.00.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.75, for a total value of C$363,750.00.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Stephen W. Laut sold 375 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$66.90, for a total value of C$25,087.50.

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Down 0.1 %

TSE:CNQ opened at C$71.51 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a twelve month low of C$40.69 and a twelve month high of C$88.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$69.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$74.75. The company has a market cap of C$82.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Canadian Natural Resources ( TSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.85 by C$0.41. The firm had revenue of C$11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.04 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 10.22108 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$115.00 to C$111.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$95.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. TD Securities boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$91.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Scotiabank lowered Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$88.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$79.27.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

