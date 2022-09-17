Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 50,876 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,599,944 shares.The stock last traded at $77.70 and had previously closed at $77.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $91.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $91.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $68.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.96.

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.19. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.148 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 25.76%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 33,849,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,793,903,000 after buying an additional 1,895,956 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,803,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,151,576,000 after buying an additional 793,433 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,249,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,496,807,000 after buying an additional 695,215 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,258,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,385,204,000 after buying an additional 833,125 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 17,211,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,420,602,000 after buying an additional 1,819,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.