Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CMCAU) Shares Sold by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CMCAU – Get Rating) by 54.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 362,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425,000 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition were worth $3,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $3,021,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $5,035,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $7,553,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $4,028,000.

Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMCAU opened at $10.10 on Friday. Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $10.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.06.

Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Company Profile

Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search on companies operating in consumer and consumer technology, financial and business services, healthcare, technology, media, and telecom sectors.

