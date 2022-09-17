Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 58,625 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,926,801 shares.The stock last traded at $9.73 and had previously closed at $9.33.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.05.
Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 67.51% and a negative net margin of 156.75%.
Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.
