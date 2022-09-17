Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 58,625 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,926,801 shares.The stock last traded at $9.73 and had previously closed at $9.33.

Carnival Co. & Stock Down 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.05.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 67.51% and a negative net margin of 156.75%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 10,140,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,950 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 4.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,078,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,419,000 after acquiring an additional 89,561 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 53.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 808,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,766,000 after acquiring an additional 283,051 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 112.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 556,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,173,000 after acquiring an additional 294,400 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 119.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 346,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 188,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

