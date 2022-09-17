Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) CEO Sells $1,238,127.45 in Stock

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) CEO Patrick J. Mcenany sold 80,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $1,238,127.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,849,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,342,099.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CPRX opened at $13.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 1.31. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.81 and a 12-month high of $17.22.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Trading of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPRX. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 91.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 130,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 62,000 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 228,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 11,514 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 837.9% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 203,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 182,242 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,910,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,394,000 after purchasing an additional 807,303 shares during the period. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Several research firms have commented on CPRX. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.81.

(Get Rating)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.