ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Trading 6.8% Higher

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 6.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.49 and last traded at $19.42. 97,951 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 10,289,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.18.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHPT. Evercore ISI cut their price target on ChargePoint from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $17.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on ChargePoint from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.13.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.15 and a beta of 1.82.

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $108.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.03 million. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 92.93% and a negative return on equity of 61.79%. ChargePoint’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $66,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 590,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,226,397. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $66,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 590,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,226,397. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 43,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $526,324.42. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 121,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,055.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,912,270 shares of company stock valued at $26,367,587 in the last three months. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHPT. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ChargePoint by 236.7% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in ChargePoint during the second quarter worth about $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ChargePoint by 173.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

