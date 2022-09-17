Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Given New $85.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $92.15.

Shares of SCHW opened at $71.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.64. The company has a market capitalization of $130.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. Charles Schwab has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 33.09%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Charles Schwab will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 28.95%.

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $7,524,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 71,083,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,456,923,223.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 277,632 shares of company stock valued at $17,904,256. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2,611.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 23,832,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,009,428,000 after purchasing an additional 22,953,375 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $1,127,795,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 266.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,120,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,359,101,000 after acquiring an additional 11,716,745 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 9.4% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 79,042,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,993,903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,803,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,667,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,859,032,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

