China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut China Eastern Airlines from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com cut China Eastern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CEA. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Eastern Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at $402,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of China Eastern Airlines by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of China Eastern Airlines by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of China Eastern Airlines by 132.4% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 39,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 22,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Eastern Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at $524,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

