China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 164 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 2,372 shares.The stock last traded at $16.51 and had previously closed at $16.86.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut China Eastern Airlines from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com cut China Eastern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
China Eastern Airlines Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.90.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
China Eastern Airlines Company Profile
China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.
