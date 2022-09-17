Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by American Trust

American Trust trimmed its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,093 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 54,035 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 27,490 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 965 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 4,231 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, TCM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $599,432.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 631,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,762,970.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $599,432.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 631,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,762,970.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $28,467.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,435,075.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,042. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $43.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $177.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.16 and a 200-day moving average of $47.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.82 and a 1-year high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KGI Securities upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.29.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.