CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Shares Gap Down to $18.07

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.07, but opened at $17.50. CNX Resources shares last traded at $17.72, with a volume of 37,577 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “assumes” rating on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Monday, July 25th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on CNX Resources to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.98, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the first quarter valued at about $2,428,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 10.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,132 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after buying an additional 19,939 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 67.6% in the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the first quarter valued at about $735,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 12.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 126,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after buying an additional 14,005 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

