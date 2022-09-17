Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Shares Gap Down to $3.07

Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.07, but opened at $2.97. Coeur Mining shares last traded at $3.04, with a volume of 29,054 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CDE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Coeur Mining from $4.75 to $3.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $3.75 to $3.50 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Noble Financial lowered Coeur Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $3.75 to $3.50 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coeur Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.40.

Coeur Mining Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of $800.30 million, a PE ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.95 and a 200 day moving average of $3.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Coeur Mining

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Coeur Mining by 56.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,794,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,684,000 after acquiring an additional 10,035,506 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Coeur Mining by 12.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,821,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909,130 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Coeur Mining by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,775,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,351,000 after acquiring an additional 152,237 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Coeur Mining by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,720,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,658,000 after acquiring an additional 670,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Coeur Mining by 15.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,632,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,839 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

