Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,276,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 847,306 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $779,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 924.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 340.7% in the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. 78.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $4,198,814.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at $18,024,873.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $4,198,814.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at $18,024,873.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $2,007,118.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,913,243.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 125,802 shares of company stock worth $10,100,532. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.6 %

CL has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Colgate-Palmolive to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.57.

NYSE:CL opened at $75.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.48. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $72.20 and a one year high of $85.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 315.10% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.39%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Further Reading

