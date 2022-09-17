Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Shares Sold by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lowered its position in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) by 45.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,495 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Compass Diversified were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CODI. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 351,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,750,000 after purchasing an additional 17,055 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 130,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after acquiring an additional 10,809 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

Compass Diversified Price Performance

NYSE CODI opened at $19.05 on Friday. Compass Diversified has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $33.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.81.

Compass Diversified Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Compass Diversified news, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 146,937 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $3,483,876.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,937,882 shares in the company, valued at $188,207,182.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Compass Diversified Profile

(Get Rating)

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CODI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.