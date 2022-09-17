Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Shares Gap Down to $5.58

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.58, but opened at $5.39. Consolidated Communications shares last traded at $5.47, with a volume of 1,279 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Communications from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup cut shares of Consolidated Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Consolidated Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Consolidated Communications Stock Up 3.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $650.83 million, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98.

Institutional Trading of Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications ( NASDAQ:CNSL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 8.64% and a positive return on equity of 6.08%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Consolidated Communications during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 38.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 81.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Communications Company Profile

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; data center and disaster recovery solutions; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange, and wireless carriers comprising cellular backhaul and other fiber transport solutions.

