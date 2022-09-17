Cowen Trims FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Target Price to $230.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Cowen from $310.00 to $230.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup cut their price target on FedEx from $225.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital cut FedEx from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $339.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Stephens raised their target price on FedEx from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut FedEx from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $275.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $245.04.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of FDX opened at $161.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $222.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.40. The company has a market capitalization of $41.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $155.00 and a fifty-two week high of $266.79.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.01 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that FedEx will post 23.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 5,620 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $1,331,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,781. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 5,620 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $1,331,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,781. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total transaction of $2,838,809.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,664,178.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,810 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,898 in the last ninety days. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of FedEx

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 121.6% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter worth about $29,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 206.7% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Further Reading

