Cowen Trims MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Target Price to $17.00

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Cowen from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, Societe Generale decreased their target price on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.00.
MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Trading Down 1.1 %
NYSE:MYTE opened at $12.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.19 and a 200-day moving average of $12.02. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $31.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.65 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.98.
MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile
MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.
