Cowen Trims MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Target Price to $17.00

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Cowen from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Societe Generale decreased their target price on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.00.

NYSE:MYTE opened at $12.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.19 and a 200-day moving average of $12.02. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $31.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.65 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MYTE. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 122.7% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 11.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 67.0% during the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 9,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 21.6% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 29,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares during the last quarter. 18.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

