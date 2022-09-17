CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Gap Up to $31.23

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $31.23, but opened at $32.88. CSX shares last traded at $30.63, with a volume of 434,118 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CSX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $63.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.78.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 28.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.47%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSX. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 35,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 5,819 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in CSX by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,350,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,762,000 after acquiring an additional 311,320 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CSX by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 341,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,846,000 after acquiring an additional 54,512 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in CSX by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

