Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Sold by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,886 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Datadog by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 124,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,244,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Datadog by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. abrdn plc grew its position in Datadog by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 19,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Datadog by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 33,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,981,000 after purchasing an additional 7,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

Insider Activity at Datadog

In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total value of $501,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,810 shares in the company, valued at $21,033,452.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total value of $1,578,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,810 shares in the company, valued at $22,082,502.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total transaction of $501,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 209,810 shares in the company, valued at $21,033,452.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,146 shares of company stock worth $9,781,136 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $91.25 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.12 and a 1 year high of $199.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.54 and its 200-day moving average is $112.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9,134.13 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. Datadog had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $406.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 73.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DDOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Datadog from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $180.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.05.

About Datadog

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.