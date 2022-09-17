Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Director Sells $119,100.00 in Stock

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) Director Papanek Julie Grant sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $119,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 439,358 shares in the company, valued at $10,465,507.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Papanek Julie Grant also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 4th, Papanek Julie Grant sold 5,000 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00.

On Monday, July 18th, Papanek Julie Grant sold 2,600 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $52,000.00.

On Friday, July 8th, Papanek Julie Grant sold 1,242 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $24,840.00.

On Friday, July 1st, Papanek Julie Grant sold 1,000 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $20,000.00.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.4 %

DAWN opened at $21.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.84. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.44 and a 12-month high of $28.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Day One Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DAWN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.11). On average, research analysts anticipate that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DAWN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Wedbush upped their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Day One Biopharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 163.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,826,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,196,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232,055 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 5,969.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,894,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863,325 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,512,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,674 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,060,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,502 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,465,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,130,000 after acquiring an additional 922,521 shares during the period. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

