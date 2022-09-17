Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 10,681 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 307,838 shares.The stock last traded at $7.77 and had previously closed at $7.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Despegar.com from $12.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Cowen reduced their price target on Despegar.com from $12.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Despegar.com from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Despegar.com from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Despegar.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.70.

Despegar.com Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $513.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Despegar.com

Despegar.com ( NYSE:DESP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.08). Despegar.com had a negative return on equity of 1,941.11% and a negative net margin of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $134.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Despegar.com, Corp. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DESP. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,578,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,032,000 after buying an additional 1,298,759 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Despegar.com by 120.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,672,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,547,000 after purchasing an additional 912,482 shares in the last quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Despegar.com by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,187,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,692,000 after purchasing an additional 554,641 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Despegar.com by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,567,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,795,000 after purchasing an additional 375,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nishkama Capital LLC increased its holdings in Despegar.com by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Nishkama Capital LLC now owns 861,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,436,000 after purchasing an additional 327,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Despegar.com Company Profile

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. It offers airline tickets; and travel packages, hotel rooms, car rentals, bus tickets, cruise tickets, travel insurance, destination services, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace.

