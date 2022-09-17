Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Short Interest Update

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 626,200 shares, a growth of 29.3% from the August 15th total of 484,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 396,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Diageo from GBX 5,040 ($60.90) to GBX 5,430 ($65.61) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($47.12) to GBX 4,160 ($50.27) in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,550 ($54.98) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,198.75.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 184,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,854,000 after acquiring an additional 38,470 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 431.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,966,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at $1,603,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEO stock opened at $173.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $181.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.96. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of $166.24 and a fifty-two week high of $223.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $2.2775 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

