Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 882 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $8,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1,133.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $142.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $151.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.71.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $112.08 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.00 and a fifty-two week high of $178.22. The firm has a market cap of $32.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total transaction of $343,724.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,549.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.