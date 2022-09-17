Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group decreased its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.3% in the first quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.3% in the first quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 14,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.4% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 19.7% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westshore Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.0% in the first quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Dollar General from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Dollar General from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Dollar General from $258.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dollar General from $287.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.85.

DG stock opened at $243.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 1.02. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $183.25 and a 1 year high of $262.20. The firm has a market cap of $54.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.05.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.04. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.91%.

In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 4,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total transaction of $1,177,234.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,715,158. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 44,363 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.04, for a total value of $10,781,983.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,175,975.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 4,807 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total value of $1,177,234.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,715,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 280,422 shares of company stock worth $67,506,787 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

