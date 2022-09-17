Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 36,441 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,370,314 shares.The stock last traded at $33.63 and had previously closed at $33.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DOCS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Doximity in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Doximity from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Doximity from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial began coverage on Doximity in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Thursday. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.63.

Doximity Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 44.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Doximity

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Doximity had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 41.72%. The business had revenue of $90.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Doximity by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Doximity by 400.0% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Doximity by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Doximity by 80.1% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. 46.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

