DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Lowered to “Neutral” at Susquehanna

Susquehanna downgraded shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $31.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $39.00.

DXC has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on DXC Technology from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on DXC Technology from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on DXC Technology from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on DXC Technology from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.42.

Shares of DXC stock opened at $27.04 on Friday. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $23.99 and a 12-month high of $39.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.06.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.07). DXC Technology had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Equities research analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 22.6% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 194.9% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 528,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,779,000 after purchasing an additional 349,471 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 0.7% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 377,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

