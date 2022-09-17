eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Bought by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,504 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in eBay were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 257,338 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $17,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 272.7% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,789 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in eBay by 502.8% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 321,302 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $21,367,000 after purchasing an additional 268,003 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 11,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get eBay alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on EBAY. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.43.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of EBAY opened at $42.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.87 and its 200-day moving average is $48.66. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.52 and a 12 month high of $81.19. The firm has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. eBay had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 24.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 209.53%.

eBay Company Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.