Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Acquired by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 486,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,612 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $12,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 510.5% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,218,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,555,000 after buying an additional 18,579,176 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth $83,259,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 141.0% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,909,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287,366 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,217,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 14.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,105,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,163 shares in the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ELAN opened at $14.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52 week low of $13.94 and a 52 week high of $35.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.54 per share, for a total transaction of $436,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Rajeev A. Modi bought 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.90 per share, with a total value of $99,830.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 41,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,239.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.54 per share, with a total value of $436,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 56,700 shares of company stock worth $839,630. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ELAN. Barclays decreased their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Further Reading

