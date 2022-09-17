Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF) PT Lowered to €72.00

Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from €77.00 ($78.57) to €72.00 ($73.47) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:THQQF opened at $5.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.62. Embracer Group AB has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $21.70.

Embracer Group AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes PC, console, mobile, VR, and board games for the games market worldwide. The company has a catalogue of approximately 850 owned franchises, such as Saints Row, Goat Simulator, Dead Island, Darksiders, Metro, MX vs ATV, Kingdoms of Amalur, TimeSplitters, Satisfactory, Wreckfest, Insurgency, World War Z, and Borderlands, and others.

