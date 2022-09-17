EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Given New $475.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Susquehanna from $496.00 to $475.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

EPAM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on EPAM Systems to $520.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $370.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $473.33.

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $402.07 on Friday. EPAM Systems has a fifty-two week low of $168.59 and a fifty-two week high of $725.40. The company has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a PE ratio of 64.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $392.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $327.56.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 21.72%. EPAM Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that EPAM Systems will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 13,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.84, for a total value of $5,877,719.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,338,040.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 13,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.84, for a total transaction of $5,877,719.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,338,040.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.64, for a total transaction of $252,120.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,696.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,527 shares of company stock valued at $28,901,058. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 276.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,534,789 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,938,272,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798,503 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,644,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,104,696,000 after buying an additional 1,102,837 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,265,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,514,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,720 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $333,066,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,176,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $346,717,000 after acquiring an additional 393,786 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

