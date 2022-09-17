Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Acquired by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Etsy were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 71.3% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 125.7% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the first quarter worth $34,000. 98.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Etsy Stock Down 3.8 %

ETSY opened at $108.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The firm has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.04, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.86. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.01 and a 52 week high of $307.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.14.

Insider Activity at Etsy

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $585.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.85 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 67.88% and a net margin of 17.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total transaction of $1,806,861.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,900,588.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Etsy news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 3,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $340,966.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,790,241.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $1,806,861.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at $8,900,588.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,210 shares of company stock valued at $13,507,640 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays assumed coverage on Etsy in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Etsy from $113.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Etsy from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.35.

Etsy Profile

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.



