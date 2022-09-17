EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 2,485 Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) by 386.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Trinity Industries by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,293,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $284,960,000 after purchasing an additional 41,794 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Trinity Industries by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,707,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,017,000 after purchasing an additional 633,175 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Trinity Industries by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,035,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,571,000 after purchasing an additional 30,636 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Trinity Industries by 194.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 858,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,561,000 after purchasing an additional 566,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Trinity Industries by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 693,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,832,000 after purchasing an additional 82,920 shares during the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trinity Industries stock opened at $22.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.31. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.94 and a 1 year high of $35.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.95 and a 200-day moving average of $27.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41.

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The company had revenue of $416.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.57 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.18%.

Separately, Stephens boosted their price objective on Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

