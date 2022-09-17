EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 79 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 219.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,877,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 58.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,874 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at about $298,000. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

CMG opened at $1,693.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,557.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,467.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,196.28 and a one year high of $1,958.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.04 by $0.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 35.14% and a net margin of 9.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.46 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 32.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CMG shares. OTR Global upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,335.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,837.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,503.96, for a total value of $2,304,066.72. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,795,691.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,526.90, for a total transaction of $5,038,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at $18,812,934.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,503.96, for a total value of $2,304,066.72. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,795,691.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,825 shares of company stock valued at $15,603,167 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

See Also

